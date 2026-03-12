CIBC Upgrades SSR Mining (SSRM)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2026, CIBC upgraded their outlook for SSR Mining (NasdaqGS:SSRM) from Neutral to Outperformer.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.70% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for SSR Mining is $30.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 4.70% from its latest reported closing price of $29.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for SSR Mining is 1,411MM, a decrease of 13.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in SSR Mining. This is an decrease of 104 owner(s) or 20.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSRM is 0.14%, an increase of 31.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.23% to 149,441K shares. The put/call ratio of SSRM is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 15,716K shares representing 7.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,894K shares , representing a decrease of 20.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 33.58% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 11,574K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,983K shares , representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 11.54% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,714K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,455K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 13.26% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 5,848K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,946K shares , representing an increase of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSRM by 0.17% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 5,185K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,701K shares , representing an increase of 9.34%.

