CIBC Upgrades Clearway Energy (CWEN)

Fintel reports that on December 17, 2025, CIBC upgraded their outlook for Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from Neutral to Outperformer.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.79% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Clearway Energy is $41.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.82 to a high of $56.19. The average price target represents an increase of 27.79% from its latest reported closing price of $32.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Clearway Energy is 1,538MM, an increase of 11.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 712 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clearway Energy. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWEN is 0.21%, an increase of 2.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 100,109K shares. The put/call ratio of CWEN is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,959K shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,119K shares , representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 1.54% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,675K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares , representing an increase of 99.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 27,469.00% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,578K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,650K shares , representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 57.73% over the last quarter.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.l.c. holds 2,625K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,850K shares , representing a decrease of 8.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWEN by 55.11% over the last quarter.

Rare Infrastructure holds 2,500K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

