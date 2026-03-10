CIBC Initiates Coverage of Coeur Mining (CDE) with Outperformer Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 10, 2026, CIBC initiated coverage of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) with a Outperformer recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.50% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Coeur Mining is $26.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 13.50% from its latest reported closing price of $23.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coeur Mining is 1,019MM, a decrease of 50.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 627 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coeur Mining. This is an decrease of 134 owner(s) or 17.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CDE is 0.16%, an increase of 28.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.91% to 549,020K shares. The put/call ratio of CDE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 61,460K shares representing 9.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,002K shares , representing a decrease of 7.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 21.27% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 28,888K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,858K shares , representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 7.60% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 18,084K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,200K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 12.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,587K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,062K shares , representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 49.28% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 14,563K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,303K shares , representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CDE by 10.12% over the last quarter.

