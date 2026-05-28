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CIBC To File Notice Of Intention To Make Normal Course Issuer Bid

May 28, 2026 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO, CM) announced its intention to purchase for cancellation up to 30 million common shares under a normal course issuer bid. The price paid for the common shares will be the market price at the time of the purchase. Common shares that may be purchased for cancellation represent approximately 3.3% of outstanding common shares as at April 30, 2026.

CIBC will file a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid with the TSX. The bid would commence following TSX's acceptance of the notice and continue for up to one year. The company's previous normal course issuer bid for the purchase of up to 20 million common shares commenced on September 10, 2025 and expired on May 25, 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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