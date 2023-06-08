CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS Upgrades Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, CIBC CAPITAL MARKETS upgraded their outlook for Acadian Timber (TSX:ADN) from Underperform to Neutral .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acadian Timber. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADN is 0.01%, an increase of 46.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.14% to 380K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 111K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRDAX - Diversified Real Asset Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADN by 5.73% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 65K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 47K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cullen Capital Management holds 23K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

