CIBC Bank USA Review

Chicago-based CIBC Bank USA is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) that offers savings, checking, money market and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. Its digital banking arm, which launched in 2018, offers savings accounts and CDs.

In addition, CIBC Bank USA provides mortgages, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, personal loans, health savings accounts (HSAs), individual retirement accounts (IRAs), investment management, wealth management, commercial banking products and small business products.

Founded in 1991 as PrivateBancorp, CIBC Bank USA operates 23 brick-and-mortar branches in four states (primarily in Illinois). The bank’s digital products are available to people who have a U.S. address. CIBC purchased PrivateBancorp in 2017. Toronto-based CIBC resulted from the 1961 merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce, established in 1867, and the Imperial Bank of Canada, established in 1875.

As of September 2020, CIBC Bank USA had nearly $39.5 billion in assets.

This review centers mostly on CIBC Bank USA’s digital banking products. Here’s a look at what CIBC Bank USA offers and how it compares with its competitors. Account details and annual percentage yields (APYs) are accurate as of December 7, 2020.

Account Basics

Savings

CIBC’s online-only Agility Savings account offers an APY of 0.62%, which compares favorably with the best savings accounts from online competitors and is well above the average national rate for savings accounts. The APY is variable, not fixed. To earn the account’s APY, you must maintain a daily balance of $.01. Interest is compounded and credited on a monthly basis.

To open an Agility Savings account, you must:

Have a current U.S. home address

Hold a U.S. driver’s license or state-issued ID

Have a Social Security number

Be at least 18 years old

The Agility Savings account requires a minimum deposit of $1,000 and allows a maximum deposit of $250,000. The bank may reject deposits that push the account balance over $1 million.

An Agility customer can access their savings account through the online CIBC NetBanking portal or the CIBC US mobile banking app. With CIBC digital banking, you can deposit checks, transfer funds and automate bill payments from a computer or mobile device.

Deposits also can be made through:

An internal transfer from an existing deposit account at CIBC Bank USA

An ACH debit to an account at another bank

A cashier’s check or personal check made out to the bank

Withdrawals can be made by:

Making an electronic transfer through the NetBanking portal

Sending a Contact Us message through the NetBanking portal

Calling CIBC’s Agility client support team at 844-704-7882

Submitting a written request to CIBC

The Agility Savings account doesn’t provide a debit card or ATM access. However, if you happen to be close to a CIBC Bank USA brick-and-mortar branch, you can do business there without paying a fee.

Fees for Agility Savings accounts include a $25 fee if an account is closed within 90 days of its being opened and a $5-a-month fee (up to $60 a year) for an account that’s dormant. The bank doesn’t charge monthly maintenance fees for Agility Savings accounts.

Traditional CIBC savings accounts are available only to residents of the four states where the bank operates brick-and-mortar branches: Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Checking

CIBC’s three consumer checking accounts—iCan Checking, myChoice Plus Checking and myChoice Prestige Checking—are available only to residents of the four states where the bank operates brick-and-mortar branches: Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

CDs

CIBC’s online-only Agility CDs come with terms ranging from nine to 24 months. Each requires a minimum deposit of $1,000. The maximum deposit is $5 million. APYs range from 0.25% to 0.50%, depending on the CD term and account balance.

Here are the current rates for CIBC’s Agility CDs:

Although they’re above the average national rates, the rates for Agility CDs fall below a number of online competitors.

To open an Agility CD, you must:

Have a current U.S. home address

Hold a U.S. driver’s license or state-used ID

Have a Social Security number

Be at least 18 years old

Interest on the Agility CDs compounds and is credited monthly. Once interest is credited to an account, you can withdraw that interest without a penalty, so long as the withdrawal is made before the maturity of the term when the interest was credited. CIBC may impose a 30-day simple interest penalty if you withdraw any or all of the principal balance of a CD before the CD matures.

With an Agility CD, CIBC doesn’t charge fees for online banking, mobile banking or telephone banking. You can access an Agility CD account through the CIBC NetBanking portal or the CIBC mobile banking app. However, the bank does charge a $5-a-month fee if your account goes dormant, with a maximum annual amount of $60.

Money Market Account

CIBC’s money market account is available only to residents of the four states where the bank operates brick-and-mortar branches: Illinois, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin.

Other Accounts

Health savings account (HSA)

IRA savings account

IRA CD account

Small business checking, savings and money market accounts

NOW (negotiable order of withdrawal) account for public entities, such as state and federal agencies, and for attorneys and law firms that manage general trust funds for clients

Distinguishing Features

CIBC customers enjoy free access to Trusteer Rapport online banking security software. This software helps to keep your online banking identity safe.

Access on the Go

Online-only Agility Savings and Agility CD accounts offer access to the CIBC NetBanking portal and the CIBC mobile banking app. The app is available for iOS and Android devices. On the App Store, The app receives a rating of 2.0 out of 5 stars on the App Store and 3.0 out of 5 stars on Google Play.

Over-the-phone customer service for Agility accounts is available 8 a.m.–7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.–1 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Pros

Competitive APYs for online-only savings accounts

No monthly account management fees for online-only savings accounts and CDs

High maximum deposit amount on CDs

Agility Savings and CD customers can bank at a branch location (in four states)

Offers online and mobile banking services

Cons

No debit card for online-only savings accounts

No access to ATMs for online-online savings accounts

Only 23 brick-and-mortar branches in four states

Minimum deposit of $1,000 for online-only savings accounts and CDs

No online-only checking or money market account options

How CIBC Bank USA Stacks Up

CIBC Bank USA offers some of the features you may expect and desire from a digital bank, such as 24/7 access to online and mobile banking, six-day-a-week customer service by phone and competitive APYs on its Agility Savings accounts and CDs. In addition, you can earn the savings account’s APY by keeping a balance of just $0.01. And the bank charges no monthly maintenance fees for its online-only Agility accounts.

However, the bank’s Agility Savings account and CDs require a minimum deposit of $1,000, while a number of online-only accounts require no minimum deposit. Plus, CIBC Bank USA operates fewer than two dozen brick-and-mortar branches, and it doesn’t offer debit cards or ATM access for holders of online-only accounts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is CIBC Bank USA FDIC insured?

Yes, CIBC Bank USA accounts are insured by the FDIC (FDIC# 33306). The federal government protects your funds up to $250,000 per depositor, for each account ownership category, in the case of a bank failure.

Does CIBC Bank USA have branches?

Yes, the bank has 23 branches in four states, with most of them in Illinois.

What is the minimum deposit for an online-only savings account or CD at CIBC Bank USA?

The minimum deposit required to open an online-only Agility Savings account or CD is $1,000.

Does CIBC Bank USA have ATMs?

Yes, the bank has ATMs in three states, but they’re not available to holders of online-only savings accounts and CDs.

