CIB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BanColombia SA (Symbol: CIB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.50, changing hands as low as $32.22 per share. BanColombia SA shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CIB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CIB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.15 per share, with $37.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.35.

