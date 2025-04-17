Church & Dwight Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. Valued at $25.9 billion by market cap, the company offers contraceptive products, laundry and dishwashing detergents, toothbrushes, shampoos, vitamins, pregnancy test kits, and hair removers. The leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Thursday, May 1.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect CHD to report a profit of $0.89 per share on a diluted basis, down 7.3% from $0.96 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has met or surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect CHD to report EPS of $3.70, up 7.6% from $3.44 in fiscal 2024. Similarly, its EPS is expected to rise 7.6% year over year to $3.98 in fiscal 2026.

CHD stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 4.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down marginally during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 9.6% gains over the same time frame.

On Jan. 31, CHD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.77 met Wall Street expectations. The company’s revenue was $1.58 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.56 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.68 to $3.72.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on CHD stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 10 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, 10 give a “Hold,” and three recommend a “Strong Sell.” CHD’s average analyst price target is $110, indicating a potential upside of 6.8% from the current levels.

