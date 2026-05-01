Church & Dwight Co Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) reported earnings for first quarter of $216.3 million

The company's earnings totaled $216.3 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $220.1 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $226.6 million or $0.95 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $1.469 billion from $1.467 billion last year.

Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $216.3 Mln. vs. $220.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.469 Bln vs. $1.467 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.