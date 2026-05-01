Church & Dwight Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the second quarter and maintained its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share on net sales decline of about 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings growth of about 18 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 5 to 8 percent on net sales decline of about 1.5 to 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 to 4 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CHD is trading on the NYSE at $100.54, up $3.46 or 3.56 percent.

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