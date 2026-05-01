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Church & Dwight Backs FY26 Outlook - Update

May 01, 2026 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Friday, Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) provided its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the second quarter and maintained its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings of $0.88 per share on net sales decline of about 1 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project earnings growth of about 18 to 22 percent and adjusted earnings growth of 5 to 8 percent on net sales decline of about 1.5 to 0.5 percent, with organic sales growth of about 3 to 4 percent.

In Friday's pre-market trading, CHD is trading on the NYSE at $100.54, up $3.46 or 3.56 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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