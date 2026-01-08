Church & Dwight Accelerates Innovation to Defend Market Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) has been using product innovation as a key tool to defend market share in a competitive and promotion-heavy consumer environment. The company continues to rely on a steady flow of new and improved products across its core brands, positioning these launches as a way to remain relevant and competitive on the shelf.

On its third-quarterearnings call management indicated that products introduced earlier in 2025 across the company’s power brands are performing well and continue to support market share expansion. This approach underscores Church & Dwight’s focus on strengthening established franchises through disciplined execution rather than pursuing large, disruptive launches.

Church & Dwight’s strategy emphasizes incremental, consumer-focused upgrades across its brands, including improved formulations, clearer product benefits and more relevant formats. These updates are intended to sharpen brand differentiation in categories marked by elevated promotional activity and private-label competition, helping core brands remain relevant as consumers become more price-conscious.

Momentum from these efforts has been visible across several brands. In the third quarter of 2025, the company reported share gains in four of its eight power brands, including ARM & HAMMER, THERABREATH, HERO and TOUCHLAND. THERABREATH delivered strong consumption growth, while HERO acne products and TOUCHLAND showed solid performance, supported by ongoing product launches and brand engagement. ARM & HAMMER also benefited from continued brand support across multiple categories.

Overall, Church & Dwight’s approach remains focused and execution-driven, centered on consistent product refreshes across key brands. By reinforcing its established portfolio with targeted enhancements, the company is using new product activity as a practical lever to sustain brand relevance and defend market share in a challenging operating environment.

Church & Dwight’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Buy) company have gained 2.8% in the past month against the broader Consumer-Staples sector's 0.9% decline. CHD has also outperformed the S&P 500 index and the industry’s growth of 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively, during the same period.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is CHD a Value Play Stock?

Church & Dwight currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 22.19, which is up from the industry average of 17.67 and the sector average of 16.01. This valuation places the stock at a noticeable premium relative to comparable peers and the sector overall.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Better-Ranked Stocks

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. MKC delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for McCormick’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 1.6% and 2.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures..

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 4.4% and 25.1%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.