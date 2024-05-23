Chunlizhengda Diversifies Cash Holdings with Structured Deposits

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1858) has released an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has diversified its cash management strategy by subscribing to structured deposit products with the Bank of Beijing across two different branches, utilizing idle funds from its A-share public issuance and internal resources. The company’s aggregate transactions have met the threshold for discloseable transactions according to the Listing Rules, without necessitating shareholder approval. The investments, totaling RMB740 million, are in principal-guaranteed, floating return structured deposits, with one tied to the EUR/USD exchange rate.

For further insights into HK:1858 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.