News & Insights

Stocks

Chunlizhengda Diversifies Cash Holdings with Structured Deposits

May 23, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1858) has released an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has diversified its cash management strategy by subscribing to structured deposit products with the Bank of Beijing across two different branches, utilizing idle funds from its A-share public issuance and internal resources. The company’s aggregate transactions have met the threshold for discloseable transactions according to the Listing Rules, without necessitating shareholder approval. The investments, totaling RMB740 million, are in principal-guaranteed, floating return structured deposits, with one tied to the EUR/USD exchange rate.

For further insights into HK:1858 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.