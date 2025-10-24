Chugai Pharmaceutical 9-month Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. reported, on a IFRS basis, nine month net income of 305.6 billion yen, up 3.3% from a year ago. Revenue was 911.6 billion yen, up 5.0%. On a core basis, net income was 320.0 billion yen, an increase of 6.2% from last year. Core revenue was 911.6 billion yen, up 5.0%.

The company said both domestic and overseas product sales performed steadily, resulting in increased revenue and profit year-over-year.

