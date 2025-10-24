Markets

Chugai Pharmaceutical 9-month Net Income Rises

October 24, 2025 — 06:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. reported, on a IFRS basis, nine month net income of 305.6 billion yen, up 3.3% from a year ago. Revenue was 911.6 billion yen, up 5.0%. On a core basis, net income was 320.0 billion yen, an increase of 6.2% from last year. Core revenue was 911.6 billion yen, up 5.0%.

The company said both domestic and overseas product sales performed steadily, resulting in increased revenue and profit year-over-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.