Chubb's Solid Growth Comes With a Premium Valuation - Hold or Buy?

Chubb Limited CB is a leading global property and casualty insurer and reinsurer with a diversified portfolio spanning commercial and personal P&C, reinsurance, accident & health, and life insurance.

Its focus on middle-market opportunities, strategic distribution partnerships, and ongoing growth investments continues to expand its market reach. Geographic and business diversification supports stable cash flows, while earnings have grown 19.7% over the past five years. The company has a market capitalization of $125.9 billion.

CB is an Outperformer

Shares of Chubb have gained 12.1% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s 4.9% decline.



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CB’s Expensive Valuation

Shares of Chubb are trading at a premium compared with the Zacks Property and Casualty Insurance industry. Its forward price-to-book value of 1.63X is higher than the industry average of 1.39X.

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV, W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL are also trading at a multiple higher than the industry average.

Consensus Estimates for CB

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pinned at $26.4 per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $63.4 billion, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 5.7%. The expected long term earings growth is pegged at 6.1%.

Positive Analyst Sentiment on CB

Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for Chubb have increased by 0.2% for 2026 and 0.6% for 2027.



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Over the past 30 days, earnings estimates for TRV have been revised upward for 2026, whereas estimates for WRB and ACGL have been revised downward.

Factors Benefiting CB Stock

Chubb is focused on expanding its presence in middle-market businesses globally while strengthening its core and specialty insurance offerings to drive long-term growth. The company is also investing in strategic initiatives and pursuing targeted acquisitions to diversify its portfolio, enhance capabilities, and expand its geographic footprint. Its recent agreement to acquire Liberty Mutual’s insurance businesses in Thailand and Vietnam reflects this strategy.

These acquisitions, along with commercial P&C rate increases, new business growth, and strong renewal retention, are expected to support premium growth and improve long-term return on equity.

CB’s return on equity in the trailing 12 months was 13.2%, better than the industry average of 7.3%. Also, return on invested capital (ROIC) has been increasing over the last few quarters amid capital investments made over the same time frame. This reflects CB’s efficiency in utilizing funds to generate income. ROIC in the trailing 12 months was 8.7%, better than the industry average of 5.7%.

Chubb expects its investment income run rate to keep rising as it reinvests cash flows at higher interest rates. Adjusted investment income increased 9% in 2025, supported by strong returns from both public fixed income and private portfolios. For the first quarter of 2026, the company projects adjusted net investment income in the range of $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion.

The company maintains a solid balance sheet and ample liquidity to support strategic priorities. In 2025, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow totaled $12.8 billion and $13.9 billion, respectively. This strong capital position enables Chubb to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In 2025, Chubb returned $4.91 billion to shareholders, including $3.39 billion in share repurchases and $381 million in dividends.

Conclusion

Chubb’s market-leading position, compelling portfolio, strong renewal retention, positive rate increases, solid capital position, and better return on capital pave the way for long-term growth.

The strong capital and liquidity position enable CB to distribute wealth to its shareholders via share buybacks and dividend payouts. The company’s current dividend yield of 1.2% is better than the industry average of 0.3%. The recent 5.2% increase in dividends marks the 33rd straight year of dividend increase. Chubb has a solid track record of dividend hikes, which makes it an attractive pick for investors looking for a safe and steady flow of cash.

However, as a property and casualty insurer, Chubb remains exposed to catastrophe events, which can create volatility in underwriting profitability and impact the combined ratio. Uncertainty around the magnitude of catastrophe losses could weigh on earnings if losses rise. Given these risks and the stock’s premium valuation, we prefer to remain cautious on this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.