Chubb's Dividend Hikes Backed by Earnings Power & Solid Cash Flow?

Chubb Limited CB has announced that its board intends to propose a 5.2% increase in the company’s dividend. If approved, the insurer will pay an annual dividend of $4.08 per share, or $1.02 quarterly. The increase would mark Chubb’s 33rd consecutive year of dividend growth, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s earnings strength, capital generation capabilities and long-term cash flow stability.



Chubb currently offers a dividend yield of 1.1%, well above the industry average of 0.3%. This makes the stock appealing to income-focused investors. While its yield exceeds that of The Progressive Corporation PGR, it remains below those of The Allstate Corporation ALL and The Travelers Corporation TRV.



As one of the world’s leading property and casualty insurers and reinsurers, Chubb benefits from a broad portfolio of products and services. Its strategic focus on middle-market opportunities, ongoing investments in growth initiatives and multiple distribution agreements continue to strengthen its market reach. Moreover, its diversification across geographies and business lines — including commercial and personal P&C, reinsurance, accident and health, and life insurance — reduces reliance on any single revenue stream and supports consistent cash flow generation. Earnings improved 19.7% over the last five years.



The company maintains a solid balance sheet and ample liquidity to support strategic priorities. In 2025, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow totaled $12.8 billion and $13.9 billion, respectively. This strong capital position enables Chubb to return value to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.



Importantly, Chubb follows a conservative payout strategy, with a dividend payout ratio of just 16%. This low ratio provides significant financial flexibility and a cushion for future increases, positioning the company to sustain its long track record of annual dividend growth while supporting long-term shareholder returns.

