Chubb Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates on Solid Underwriting

Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.

Total operating revenues improved 7.4% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%.

Chubb’s strong performance was driven by solid underwriting, robust premium growth and record investment income. These results were further supported by a significant reduction in catastrophe-related pressure compared with the prior year, leading to an improved combined ratio.

CB’s Quarter in Detail

Net premiums written improved 8.9% year over year to $13.1 billion. Our estimate was $13 billion, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $12.9 billion.

Net investment income was a record $1.7 billion, up 8%, while adjusted net investment income was $1.8 billion, up 7.3% year over year.

Property and casualty (P&C) underwriting income was a record $2.2 billion, which rose 39.6% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion. P&C current accident year underwriting income ex cats was $2.3 billion, up 16.5% year over year.

Pre-tax catastrophe losses were $365 million, much lower than the year-ago loss of $607 million.

The P&C combined ratio improved 450 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 81.2% in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the combined ratio was pegged at 83.6%.

Segmental Update

North America Commercial P&C Insurance: Net premiums written increased 4.3% year over year to $5.1 billion. Our estimate was $5 billion. The combined ratio improved 180 bps to 78.8%. Our estimate was 79.6%.

North America Personal P&C Insurance: Net premiums written climbed 6.1% year over year to $1.72 billion. Our estimate was $1.75 billion. The combined ratio improved 850 basis points to 74.1%, reflecting lower catastrophe losses and higher favourable prior-period development. Our estimate was 78.8%.

North America Agricultural Insurance: Net premiums written increased 45.1% from the year-ago quarter to $459 million, primarily due to a rise in exposure in the company’s crop insurance business, which more than offset year-over-year declines in commodity prices. The consensus estimate was $366.5 million. The combined ratio improved 910 bps to 67%.

Overseas General Insurance: Net premiums written jumped 10.8% year over year to $3.8 billion. The Zacks consensus estimate was 3.7 billion. The combined ratio improved 460 bps to 83%. Our estimate was 85.7%.

Global Reinsurance: Net premiums written declined 3.9% year over year to $217 million. Our estimate was $235.1 million. The combined ratio improved 2,830 bps to 71.6%. Our estimate was 84.4%

Life Insurance: Net premiums written increased 16.9% year over year to $1.8 billion, which matched our estimates. The growth covers 17.8% in International Life and 17.0% in Chubb Benefits. The Life Insurance segment income was $322 million, up 19.3% in constant dollars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $322.7 million.

Full-Year Highlights of CB

Chubb 2025 core operating income of $24.79 per share marginally missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $24.83. The bottom line increased 10.8% year over year.

Net premiums written of $54.8 billion increased 6.6%.

P&C underwriting income of $6.5 billion improved 11.6% year over year. Combined ratio was 85.7%, up 90 bps.

Financial Update of CB

The cash balance of $2.5 billion, as of Dec. 31, 2025, decreased 3.1% from the 2024-end level.

Total shareholders’ equity grew 16.7% from the 2024-end level to about $80 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Book value per share, as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $188.59, up 18% from the figure as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Core operating return in the fourth quarter of 2025 on tangible equity expanded 150 bps year over year to 23.5%.

Operating cash flow was $4.06 billion in the quarter under consideration, while adjusted operating cash flow was $4.17 billion.

Capital Deployment of CB

In 2025, Chubb returned $4.91 billion to shareholders, including $3.39 billion in share repurchases and $381 million in dividends.

CB’s Zacks Rank

Chubb currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV reported fourth-quarter 2025 core income of $11.13 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 32% and improved 22% year over year. Travelers’ total revenues increased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter to $12.4 billion, primarily driven by higher premiums, net investment income and other revenues. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.08%.

Net written premiums increased 1% year over year to a record $10.8 billion. Net investment income increased 10.3% year over year to $1 billion. The figure matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Travelers witnessed an underwriting gain of $1.7 billion, up 21.7% year over year. The consolidated underlying combined ratio of 82.2 improved 180 bps year over year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.25 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.4% and rose 9.4% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $1.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The top line rose nearly 9% year over year on higher premiums earned. Net premiums written rose 13% to $1.4 billion, with an increase of 14% in the Insurance segment, and growth of 5% in the Reinsurance segment.

Selective Insurance Group SIGI reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.57 per share, which marginally beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%. The bottom line increased 59% year over year.

Total revenues of $1.4 billion increased 8.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level, driven primarily by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. The top line marginally exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.1%.

