Chubb Limited Profit Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.210 billion, or $8.10 per share. This compares with $2.575 billion, or $6.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chubb Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.982 billion or $7.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $13.134 billion from $12.058 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.210 Bln. vs. $2.575 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.10 vs. $6.33 last year. -Revenue: $13.134 Bln vs. $12.058 Bln last year.

