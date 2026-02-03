Markets
CB

Chubb Limited Profit Climbs In Q4

February 03, 2026 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Chubb Limited (CB) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.210 billion, or $8.10 per share. This compares with $2.575 billion, or $6.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chubb Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.982 billion or $7.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $13.134 billion from $12.058 billion last year.

Chubb Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.210 Bln. vs. $2.575 Bln. last year. -EPS: $8.10 vs. $6.33 last year. -Revenue: $13.134 Bln vs. $12.058 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.