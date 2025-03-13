Chubb Launches New Middle Market Unit: Impact on The Stock?

Chubb Limited CB formed a new division within its North America Middle Market organization. This property and casualty (P&C) insurer has been putting in efforts to capitalize on the potential of middle-market businesses, both domestic and international, with traditional core package as well as specialty product. This strategic move marks a step forward toward its goal.



The new unit — North America Small & Lower Midmarket — is a combination of its Lower Middle Market and Digital Small Business divisions. Per Juan Luis Ortega, executive vice president, Chubb Group, and President, Chubb North America, "The small business and lower middle market segments present significant growth and expansion opportunities for Chubb.” Thus, the new unit will help Chubb serve the middle market by leveraging its digital operating model with its underwriting expertise.



Business in the middle market has been growing not only in the United States but globally as Chubb noted. Asia and Latin America are offering growth opportunity on the life and non-life sides. This strategic move thus comes at an opportune time.



Middle Market President Rockwell stated, “This division will offer more seamless coverage through a comprehensive suite of products and services, including P&C, Financial Lines, Cyber, Multinational, and Accident & Health, while offering agents the options of either a fully digital/automated experience or a digitally augmented service model."



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer is one of the world’s largest providers of P&C insurance and reinsurance. It is continually pursuing strategic moves to strengthen its leadership position. Chubb recently agreed to acquire the insurance businesses of Liberty Mutual in Thailand and Vietnam. This is an effective strategy for accelerating inorganic growth and global expansion.

CB Stock Price Performance

Shares of Chubb have gained 4.1% year to date, underperforming the property and casualty insurance industry’s increase of 8.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chubb's suite of compelling products, as well as services, focuses on capitalizing on the potential of middle-market businesses and investments in various strategic initiatives that pave the way for long-term growth. An impressive inorganic growth story helps to achieve a higher long-term return on equity. Chubb boasts a strong capital position with sufficient cash generation capabilities that ensure steady payouts to investors.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the property and casualty insurance industry are The Progressive Corporation PGR, Kingstone Companies KINS and Palomar Holdings PLMR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Progressive Corporation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PGR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.3% and 3.3%, respectively. Shares have gained 9.6% year to date. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 2.1% and 1.2% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

Kingstone Companies

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KINS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 298% and 24.1%, respectively. Shares have gained 18% year to date. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 earnings has moved 3.6% and 16.1% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

Palomar Holdings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLMR’s 2025 and 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 31.8% and 18.5%, respectively. Shares have gained 20.2% year to date. The consensus estimate for 2025 and 2026 has moved 2.6% and 1.8% north, respectively, in the past seven days.

