Chubb (CB) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

Chubb (CB) closed the most recent trading day at $319.09, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Shares of the insurer have depreciated by 4.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 8%, and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chubb in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Chubb to post earnings of $6.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 75.82%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.85 billion, up 8.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.48 per share and a revenue of $63.42 billion, representing changes of +6.82% and +5.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chubb should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% upward. Chubb is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chubb is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.25. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 10.14.

One should further note that CB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.71. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as of yesterday's close.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.