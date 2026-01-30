Chubb (CB) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Chubb (CB) ended the recent trading session at $309.56, demonstrating a +1.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the insurer had lost 1.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.35%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chubb in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 3, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.51, signifying a 8.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $15.09 billion, indicating a 5.59% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $23.83 per share and a revenue of $59.62 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.86% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chubb. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chubb presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chubb currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.24, so one might conclude that Chubb is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that CB currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.