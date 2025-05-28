CHTR Expands Availability of Spectrum TV App: Time to Buy the Stock?

Charter Communications CHTR recently announced that the Spectrum TV App is now available on LG and VIZIO smart TVs, expanding the app’s reach to more than 90% of connected TVs in the United States. The launch allows customers to stream live TV and on-demand content directly through the Spectrum TV App without a cable box, offering a streamlined and flexible viewing experience.



This move is part of Spectrum’s continued strategy to enhance accessibility and convenience for its video customers. By broadening device compatibility, Charter aims to simplify content delivery and meet evolving viewer habits. The app supports personalized guides, parental controls and cloud DVR features, aligning with growing demand for seamless, app-based TV experiences.



CHTR shares have surged 20% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the Zacks Cable Television industry’s growth of 5.4% and 1.8%, respectively. It has also outperformed its industry peers Comcast CMCSA, WideOpenWest WOW and Cable One CABO. Shares of Comcast, WideOpenWest and Cable One have lost 6.8%, 12.3% and 56.4%, respectively.

Here's Why CHTR’s New Move Deserves Attention

The expansion of the Spectrum TV App to LG and VIZIO smart TVs is a strategic move that reflects Charter Communications’ broader transformation under its Life Unlimited strategy. By bundling video, Internet and mobile into simplified, value-driven packages, Charter Communications is improving customer relationships and reducing churn.

In the first quarter of 2025, the company added 514,000 Spectrum Mobile lines, marking 2.1 million additions over the past year, indicating a 25% year-over-year rise that cements Charter Communications as the fastest-growing mobile provider in the United States. At the same time, video subscriber losses were nearly halved year over year, as rebundling and app-based convenience helped stabilize engagement.



These results are translating into stronger financial performance. Charter Communications’ adjusted EBITDA rose 4.8% year over year in the first quarter, supported by mobile growth and operational efficiencies. Free cash flow jumped to $1.6 billion, up by $1.2 billion from the prior year, driven by lower capital expenditure and higher EBITDA. With an expanding ecosystem of converged services, this app expansion is a meaningful milestone in Charter Communications’ strategy to drive long-term value and stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.

CHTR’s Earnings Estimate Revisions Show Upward Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHTR’s second-quarter 2025 earnings is currently pegged at $10.06 per share, which has been revised upward by 2.4% over the past 30 days. The estimate indicates a year-over-year increase of 18.49%.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $13.73 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.33%.



CHTR beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with the average surprise being 5.05%.

What Should Investors Do With CHTR Stock?

Charter Communications’ expansion of the Spectrum TV App, combined with its growing mobile momentum and bundled service strategy, is driving stronger customer engagement and revenue growth. This presents a compelling entry point in the stock for investors.



CHTR currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers a strong investment opportunity, per the Zacks Proprietary methodology. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

