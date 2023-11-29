CHT Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd (Symbol: CHT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.07, changing hands as high as $38.24 per share. Chunghwa Telecom Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHT's low point in its 52 week range is $34.73 per share, with $41.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.21.

