Chrysos Corp. Revolutionizes Gold Analysis with PhotonAssay

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. has made significant strides in the global mining industry with its PhotonAssay technology, which offers faster and more accurate gold analysis while being environmentally friendly. Despite facing deployment challenges, the company achieved 69% revenue growth in FY24 and expanded its presence across four continents. With strong endorsements from major industry players and a robust financial performance, Chrysos is well-positioned for future growth.

