Chrysos Corp Announces AGM Results and Director Changes

November 24, 2024 — 11:17 pm EST

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Chrysos Corporation Ltd, known for its innovative gold analysis technology, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by a majority vote. The meeting also marked the resignation of long-serving directors Brett Boynton and Ivan Mellado, who were instrumental in the company’s early success. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these changes affect Chrysos’ strategic direction.

