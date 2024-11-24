Chrysos Corp Announces AGM Results and Director Changes

Chrysos Corp. Ltd. (AU:C79) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Chrysos Corporation Ltd, known for its innovative gold analysis technology, announced the results of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by a majority vote. The meeting also marked the resignation of long-serving directors Brett Boynton and Ivan Mellado, who were instrumental in the company’s early success. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how these changes affect Chrysos’ strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:C79 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.