CHRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc (Symbol: CHRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.94, changing hands as low as $17.55 per share. Coherus BioSciences Inc shares are currently trading down about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CHRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CHRS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.8616 per share, with $23.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.60.

