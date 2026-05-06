ChronoScale Appoints Cenly Chen As Chief Executive Officer

(RTTNews) - ChronoScale Corporation (CHRN) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Cenly Chen as chief executive officer to lead the next phase of AI compute growth.

"The appointment comes as demand for AI compute infrastructure continues to accelerate, with increasing pressure on providers to deliver consistent performance at scale," the company said.

Most recently, Chen served as chief growth officer, senior vice president, and managing director at Super Micro Computer, Inc.(SMCI).

ChronoScale was formed through the strategic combination of Applied Digital's cloud business and EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO, EKSO.OB), and now operates as an independent public company.

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