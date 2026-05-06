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ChronoScale Appoints Cenly Chen As Chief Executive Officer

May 06, 2026 — 08:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ChronoScale Corporation (CHRN) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Cenly Chen as chief executive officer to lead the next phase of AI compute growth.

"The appointment comes as demand for AI compute infrastructure continues to accelerate, with increasing pressure on providers to deliver consistent performance at scale," the company said.

Most recently, Chen served as chief growth officer, senior vice president, and managing director at Super Micro Computer, Inc.(SMCI).

ChronoScale was formed through the strategic combination of Applied Digital's cloud business and EKSO Bionics Holdings, Inc. (EKSO, EKSO.OB), and now operates as an independent public company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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