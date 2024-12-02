Christopher Casey’s New Role with Mobius Investment Trust

Mobius Investment Trust Plc (GB:MMIT) has released an update.

Mobius Investment Trust PLC has announced that Christopher Casey, their independent non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee, will join Fidelity Special Values PLC as a non-executive director starting January 1, 2025. Casey also recently retired from the board of The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC.

