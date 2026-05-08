CHRD Q1 Earnings Top Estimates on Increased Output & Higher Prices

Chord Energy Corporation CHRD reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $4.56 per share, up 12.9% from $4.04 a year ago. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35 by 36.1%.

Total quarterly revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $1,150.6 million from the prior-year level of $1,103.3 million. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,077.4 million by 6.8%.

Strong quarterly results were driven by increased production volumes and higher oil price realization and natural gas sales prices. However, lower natural gas liquids sales prices slightly offset the positives.

Chord Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Chord Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Chord Energy Corporation Quote

CHRD’s Production Volumes Increase

CHRD’s total production in the first quarter of 2026 was 275.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/D), above the 270.9 MBoe/D recorded a year ago.

Oil production, accounting for 57.3% of the total production in the quarter, amounted to 158 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbo/D), higher than 153.7 Mbo/D recorded in the year-ago period. Natural gas liquids production was 49 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), marginally higher than 48.1 MBbl/D in the prior-year quarter.

Natural gas production was 411.4 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/D), down from 414.5 MMcf/D recorded a year ago.

The company had 37 gross (30 net) operated wells turned into line during the quarter, supporting stronger near-term production delivery.

CHRD’s Realized Prices (Excluding Derivative Realized)

Average sales prices for natural gas were approximately $3.14 per Mcf, higher than $2.30 recorded a year ago.

The company’s oil price realization in the quarter was $70.05 per barrel (Bbl), higher than $69.11 recorded a year ago.

Average sales prices for natural gas liquids were approximately $8.66 per Bbl, lower than $14.18 recorded a year ago.

Chord Energy Holds the Line on Costs as Activity Delivers

Lease operating expense (LOE) per barrel of oil equivalent was $9.87 per Boe, landing near the midpoint of management’s expected range but higher than the year-ago figure of $9.56.

On the income statement, LOE increased to $244.9 million from $233.1 million a year earlier, while gathering, processing and transportation expense declined to $67.0 million from $73.3 million. Purchased oil and gas expenses were $509.8 million, up sharply from the prior-year figure of $111.4 million. Depreciation, depletion and amortization rose to $384.2 million from the prior year figure of $349.8 million, reflecting a larger asset base and continued development activity.

Total operating expenses increased to $1,332.8 million from $882.6 million in the year-ago period.

CHRD’s Cash Engine Supports Robust Capital Returns

Net cash provided by operating activities was $507.5 million in the quarter, lower than the prior-year figure of $656.9 million. CHRD reported adjusted free cash flow of $321.2 million, higher than the year-ago figure of $290.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $713.0 million compared with 695.5 million a year ago.

CHRD returned $145 million through a $1.30 per share of base dividend and 559,064 share repurchases worth $71 million.

CHRD: Capex & Financials

In the first quarter, Chord Energy spent $351.3 million on capital expenditures. As of March 31, 2026, CHRD had cash and cash equivalents of $225.8 million and long-term debt of $1.48 billion.

CHRD Lifts 2026 Oil Guidance While Keeping Capex Steady

The company updated its 2026 outlook to reflect first-quarter performance. Full-year 2026 oil volume guidance was raised by 2 thousand barrels of oil per day (Mbo/D) to a range of 160 Mbo/D to 162 Mbo/D. The company expects second-quarter oil volumes of 162.5-165.5 Mbo/D, while full-year 2026 capital expectations remained unchanged at $1,355-$1,445 million. Chord Energy’s production guidance for full-year 2026 is in the range of 76.4 MBoe/D to 280.3 MBoe/D. For the second quarter, the company expects production to be in the range of 279.7-285 MBoe/D.

CHRD’s Zacks Rank

CHRD currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Recent Energy Sector Releases

Some other top-ranked stocks from the energy sector that have recently reported their earnings are Chevron Corporation CVX, BP plc BP and Eni S.p.A. E. CVX and E each currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, while BP has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Chevron reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.41, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.

As of March 31, 2026, CVX reported $5.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its total debt amounted to $45.4 billion.

BP reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of $1.24 per American Depositary Share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 91 cents.

As of March 31, 2026, BP reported $35.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. At the quarter's end, its long-term debt totaled $25.3 billion.

Eni reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings from continuing operations of 81 cents per American Depository Receipt, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

As of March 31, 2026, E had a long-term debt of €21.7 billion and cash and cash equivalents of €8.3 billion.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.