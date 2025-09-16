Chord Energy Announces $500 Mln Senior Notes Offering

Markets
(RTTNews) - Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) announced Tuesday that it intends to offer $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2030.

The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund its recently announced acquisition of certain oil and gas assets in the Williston Basin from XTO Energy, Inc., and to cover expenses related to the notes offering.

The notes will be subject to a "special mandatory redemption" if the XTO acquisition is not completed by June 30, 2026, with the deadline extendable to no later than September 30, 2026. The special mandatory redemption would be at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus interest, unless the redemption is triggered after June 30, 2026 and on or before September 30, 2026, in which case the redemption price will be 101% of the principal amount plus interest.

