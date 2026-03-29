Choosing an ETF for Bond Exposure: VanEck's SMB vs. Vanguard's VCSH

Key Points

VCSH offers a higher yield and much larger assets under management, while SMB provides tax-exempt income from municipal bonds.

Both ETFs have kept price volatility and drawdowns relatively modest over the past five years.

SMB holds a far more diversified portfolio, with over 300 muni bonds compared to VCSH's concentrated corporate bond lineup.

10 stocks we like better than VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Short Muni ETF ›

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) and VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEMKT:SMB) differ most in yield, portfolio focus, and fund size, with VCSH delivering higher income, and SMB targeting tax-exempt municipal bonds in a smaller, more diversified package.

Both VCSH and SMB aim for steady income with limited price swings, but their approaches diverge: VCSH sticks to high-grade, short-term corporate bonds, while SMB tracks short-duration municipal bonds exempt from federal taxes. This comparison unpacks their key differences to help investors weigh cost, income, risk, and portfolio makeup.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VCSH SMB Issuer Vanguard VanEck Expense ratio 0.03% 0.07% 1-yr return (as of 2026-03-27) 4.7% 3.9% Dividend yield 4.3% 2.6% Beta 0.41 0.34 AUM $48.3 billion $303.7 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VCSH is more affordable on fees with a 0.03% expense ratio, compared to SMB’s 0.07%, and also delivers a higher yield, making it attractive to those prioritizing income over tax benefits.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VCSH SMB Max drawdown (5 y) (9.46%) (7.46%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $958 $959

What's inside

SMB invests in over 300 short-term municipal bonds, spanning states and localities, with top holdings like California Community Choice Financing A, New York City Transitional Finance Authority, and State Of California. Its portfolio is designed to generate federally tax-exempt income, which may appeal to those in higher tax brackets. The fund has an 18-year track record and focuses on cash and other municipal securities, maintaining broad diversification across the muni market.

VCSH, by contrast, concentrates on high-quality, short-term corporate bonds, holding just 12 positions. Its top allocations include the U.S. Dollar, and the United States Treasury Note/Bond. While both funds are classified under "Cash & Others," VCSH’s lineup is far more concentrated, and its yield comes from taxable corporate debt rather than tax-exempt municipal bonds.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Bonds are a key way to add stability and capital preservation to a portfolio, acting as a counter-balance to stocks. Many ETFs offer bond exposure, and the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) and VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) are two to consider.

They are both designed to provide income with low interest-rate risk. Choosing between them comes down to individual investor preferences and goals.

VCSH is for investors who prioritize a low cost and high dividend yield. It also offers far greater liquidity given its substantial assets under management of $48.3 billion. The trade off is that the income is taxable, and VCSH exposes you to corporate credit risk and more volatility, as evidenced by its higher beta and max drawdown over the last five years.

SMB is great for investors in higher tax brackets who seek tax-free income. Moreover, it provides lower risk and volatility compared to VCSH. The fund’s downsides are the higher expense ratio, as well as lower liquidity and yield. So deciding to go with SMB depends on whether the tax benefits can outweigh these drawbacks.

Should you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Short Muni ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Short Muni ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and VanEck ETF Trust - VanEck Short Muni ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,861!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,026,987!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 29, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.