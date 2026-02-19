Choice Hotels Int'l Sees Slight Growth FY26 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.72 to $5.94 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.92 to $7.14 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CHH is trading on the NYSE at $111.58, up $2.18 or 1.99 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.