Choice Hotels Int'l Sees Slight Growth FY26 - Update

February 19, 2026 — 06:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.72 to $5.94 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.92 to $7.14 per share.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CHH is trading on the NYSE at $111.58, up $2.18 or 1.99 percent.

