Markets
CHH

Choice Hotels International Updates FY25 Outlook

November 05, 2025 — 07:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter financial results, Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) also shared updated outlook for the fiscal year 2025.

The company now expects earnings of $353 - $371 million, instead of previously announced $261 - $276 million, and adjusted earnings of $320 - $331 million, instead of $324 - $339 million.

On per share basis, the company sees earnings of $7.52 - $7.89, up from previously estimated $5.54 - $5.86, and adjusted earnings of $6.82 - $7.05, instead of $6.88 - $7.20.

On average, analysts estimate earnings of $7.02 a share for the period.

It anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $620 - $632 million, instead of previously announced $615 - $635 million.

In the pre-market hours, CHH is trading at $91.01, down 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CHH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.