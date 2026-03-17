Choice Hotels Expands as Ascend Brand Crosses 500 Properties Worldwide

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH continues to expand its presence in the global hospitality sector, supported by the strong growth of its Ascend Collection. The upscale soft brand has surpassed the milestone of 500 properties worldwide, driven by new additions such as The Harrison Hotel and The Gould Hotel.



The brand is sustaining solid momentum, with recent openings across multiple U.S. states, further strengthening its strategic footprint. This expansion underscores Ascend Collection’s growing presence in the upscale segment, which caters to travelers seeking higher-end amenities and distinctive experiences. Importantly, the milestone reinforces the brand’s core strategy of offering unique, locally inspired stays, where each property reflects the character and culture of its destination rather than adhering to a standardized hotel model.

Robust Pipeline and Openings Drive Upscale Growth

This expansion is underscored by the recent additions of The Harrison Hotel, a sophisticated 95-room boutique retreat in Hollywood, FL, and The Gould Hotel, a meticulously restored 105-year-old landmark in Seneca Falls, NY.



These flagship openings are part of a broader expansion strategy supported by a robust pipeline of over 70 properties in high-demand markets such as Flagstaff, Anaheim and Miami, while further broadening the brand's footprint across Texas, Kentucky and New Jersey. This domestic success is mirrored by the growth of Radisson Individuals, which recently signed inaugural projects in Savannah and Nashville, signaling strong developer appetite for independent, upper-upscale models.



On the global stage, Ascend Collection has made meaningful progress, entering Poland and accelerating growth in Canada with six new properties in Québec. The brand also marked its entry into Africa with an upcoming property in the Maasai Mara National Reserve. With additional growth in Chile and a massive master franchise agreement in China with SSAW Hotels & Resorts set to add 9,500 rooms, Choice Hotels continues to reinforce its commitment to delivering one-of-a-kind, locally inspired stays that celebrate the unique character and culture of every destination.

Choice Hotels’ 2025 Footprint Expansion Gains Momentum

In 2025, the company achieved 14% year-over-year growth in global hotel openings, driven by a strategic focus on higher-revenue brands and a double-digit expansion of its international portfolio. A key driver of this upscale growth is the Ascend Hotel Collection, which surpassed 75,000 rooms worldwide following a 58% increase in hotel openings during the year. Internationally, the company expanded its system to approximately 160,000 rooms, successfully entering new markets such as Poland and Kenya.



Simultaneously, Choice Hotels has prioritized the extended-stay segment, which now represents 40% of the U.S. pipeline and achieved record openings in 2025, led by the Everhome Suites brand. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on rising demand from workforce travel, infrastructure development and long-term project-based lodging needs.

CHH’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of CHH have gained 2.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry’s 0.5% decline. Choice Hotels remains well positioned to drive growth, supported by strong unit expansion, continued momentum in higher-revenue and extended-stay brands, and ongoing international footprint expansion. However, near-term headwinds persist, including softness in U.S. RevPAR trends and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CHH’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector:



American Public Education, Inc. APEI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.



The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average. APEI stock has moved up 52.4% in the past six months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APEI’s 2026 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 5.7% and 65.4%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. EDU currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 31.8%, on average. EDU stock has climbed 3.4% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EDU’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 12% and 17.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.



Strategic Education, Inc. STRA currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.9%, on average. STRA stock has declined 4.5% in the past six months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Strategic Education’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS implies growth of 4.1% and 12.8%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. (EDU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.