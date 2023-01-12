Choice Hotels (CHH) Boosts Ascend Line-up With New Agreement

Choice Hotels International, Inc.’s CHH Ascend brand recently announced an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop The Rook Hotels in South Boston, Virginia. The company expects to open the property in the summer of 2024.



Nestled in the heart of South Boston's downtown district, the four-story, 37-room boutique property will offer a range of experiences along with Ascend brand’s services and amenities. This includes a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar and event center. It also offers convenient access to leisure attractions.



Concerning the property, John Lancaster, vice president, emerging markets, franchise development and owner relationships, Choice Hotels International, stated, "We look forward to working with The Brittano Group, Inc. as we celebrate another milestone for this important initiative with the first Ascend hotel being developed through this one-of-a-kind program."

Emphasis on Franchise Business & Expansions

Choice Hotels gains from economies of scale associated with the franchise business. Accordingly, higher fees from franchisees and transference of cost burden to franchises provide the company with operational advantages. Apart from royalty fees and procurement-services revenues, Choice Hotels also collect marketing and reservation system fees to provide support activities to the franchise system. We believe that franchising will facilitate ROE expansion and earnings growth over the long term.



During the third quarter of 2022, the company awarded 123 domestic franchise agreements to legacy Choice brands compared with 89 franchising agreements reported in the prior-year quarter. As of Sep 30, 2022, the company’s total domestic pipeline of hotels awaiting conversion, under construction or approved for development reached 1,017 hotels (representing over 98,000 rooms), up 16% rise on a year-over-year basis. Year to date (through Sep 30, 2022), new applications for domestic franchise agreements increased 23% year over year.



The company is optimistic with respect to its expansion strategies through acquisitions and franchise agreements. The company revealed plans to open additional Ascend hotels in destinations including Orlando, Florida; Sutter Creek, California; Lake Charles, Louisiana and Puerto Rico.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the past six months, shares of Choice Hotels have gained 6.6% compared with the industry’s 11.8% growth.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Choice Hotels currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector are World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. WWE, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. HGV and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL.



World Wrestling Entertainment currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. WWE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.2%, on average. The stock has increased 70.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WWE’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 4.9% and 10.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s estimated levels.



Hilton Grand Vacations carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). HGV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average. Shares of HGV have declined 16.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 4.7% and 24.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Royal Caribbean currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 1.8%, on average. Shares of RCL have declined 29.1% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 43.6% and 138.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.