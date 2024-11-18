Choice Hotels announces two new SOAR contracts

Choice Hotels (CHH) International announced two new contracts as part of its Supporting Ownership Access and Representation program, which aims to help empower and support hotel ownership for underrepresented entrepreneurs. The new contracts – a WoodSpring Suites in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and a Rodeway Inn in Effingham, Illinois – are part of the 17 SOAR contracts signed year-to-date. During the first 15 years of the SOAR program, Choice averaged 1 contract per month and has increased that to an average of 2 per month in the last five years. Walter Barela and Brain Resendez of Peak Hospitality, a hotel acquisition and asset management firm, executed a contract to open a WoodSpring Suites in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. The 82-room hotel is slated to begin construction next year and will cater to the area’s wellness-focused and adventure-seeking visitors drawn by attractions like natural hot springs and Spaceport America. Choice is a leader in extended stay, recently opening its 500th property in the category. Extended stay continues to be one of the hottest segments in the hospitality industry with demand continuing to exceed supply. Ben Rohlfing, Amanda Rohlfing, and Bob Schultz executed a conversion contract for Rodeway Inn Effingham in Illinois. Mr. Rohlfing is a former Navy Electrician’s Mate Nuclear, and Ms. Rohlfing is a former Army MP. The 49-room Rodeway Inn opened in October and aims to offer affordable lodging for visitors to Effingham’s local attractions, including Lake Sara and the Effingham Performance Center. The hotel is located at 1400 Thelma Keller Dr, Effingham, IL 62401.

