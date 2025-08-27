Is Chipotle's Digital-Only Push a Long-Term Growth Engine?

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( CMG ) has leaned heavily into digital ordering to sustain growth. In the latest quarter, digital accounted for 35.5% of sales, underscoring its central role in the company’s strategy. The question for investors is whether this digital-first approach can deliver lasting growth or if it risks plateauing.

Management continues to enhance its app experience, adding personalization features and gamified loyalty programs such as the Summer of Extras, which attracted 5 million participants and lifted engagement across frequency tiers. These efforts have helped drive sign-ups, with active loyalty members reaching about 20 million. More importantly, Chipotle is using digital not only as a sales channel but also as a customer retention engine, testing AI-driven tools to reengage lapsed users.

Still, challenges remain. Comparable sales dipped 4% in the second quarter, though momentum improved in June and July as promotions and menu innovation gained traction. With inflationary pressure and consumers trading down to lower-priced meals, the sustainability of digital-driven growth depends on Chipotle’s ability to balance value with engagement.

The long-term opportunity lies in integrating digital with operations. Initiatives like high-efficiency kitchen equipment and catering tests show that Chipotle views digital as more than an ordering platform; it is a gateway to higher throughput, new revenue streams and deeper loyalty. If executed well, digital could remain a durable growth engine. But with comps projected flat for 2025, investors will want to see whether these digital efforts can materially reaccelerate traffic in the year ahead.

Competitors Lean Into Digital Too

While Chipotle has carved out a leadership position in digital ordering, it is not alone in making technology central to the growth strategy. Domino’s Pizza ( DPZ ), for instance, has long been considered a digital pioneer in foodservice. More than 80% of Domino’s U.S. sales come through digital channels, and its rewards program continues to drive engagement and order frequency. Domino’s focus on delivery, supported by digital infrastructure, sets a high benchmark for customer convenience.

Meanwhile, Starbucks ( SBUX ) has leveraged its mobile app and loyalty ecosystem to deepen customer relationships. The Starbucks Rewards program, with more than 30 million active members, remains a powerful tool for boosting traffic and transaction size. Starbucks’ personalized offers and digital-first ordering have proven sticky across demographics.

For Chipotle, these peers highlight both the opportunity and the pressure. To sustain the digital momentum, Chipotle must not only keep innovating but also ensure it does not fall behind rivals already excelling in the space.

CMG’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Chipotle’s shares have lost 21.2% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 9.3%.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CMG trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 4.34X, up from the industry’s average.

P/S (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG’s 2025 and 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 8% and 17.6%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Chipotle currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.