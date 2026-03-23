Chipotle’s Chicken Al Pastor Is Back on the Menu, and So's Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has had a tough couple of years. After peaking in the summer of 2024, the fast-food giant entered a prolonged downtrend, with its shares losing more than half their value, leaving investors questioning whether the company’s best growth days were behind it.

While the stock rallied 40% between last November and January, it’s since given up most of those gains. However, recent developments suggest the narrative may be shifting. And somewhat surprisingly, one of the key drivers behind that shift is a fan-favorite menu item making its return—let’s jump in and take a closer look.

Chicken Al Pastor Is Driving Traffic Again

Chipotle’s decision to bring back its popular Chicken al Pastor offering appears to be having an immediate impact. According to the team at Mizuho, the item has helped boost customer traffic in the first quarter, providing an early signal that demand remains strong when the company gets its menu strategy right.

This matters more than it might seem at first. For a company like Chipotle, traffic growth is one of the most important drivers of long-term performance. While pricing has played a role in recent years, sustained growth ultimately depends on getting more customers through the door.

The success of Chicken al Pastor reinforces the idea that limited-time offerings and menu innovation can still move the needle in a meaningful way. In a competitive fast-casual landscape, the ability to generate excitement and drive repeat visits is a key differentiator.

Analysts Are Turning Bullish Again

In a note to clients last week, Mizuho’s Nick Setyan upgraded his rating on Chipotle to Outperform and raised his price target, explicitly citing the positive impact of Chicken al Pastor on traffic trends.

That call adds to a growing list of bullish updates from recent weeks. The likes of TD Cowen, Stifel Nicolaus, and DA Davidson have all shared positive views on the stock in March, with price targets ranging up to $51.

Given the stock is currently trading around $33, the high-end price targets indicate potential upside of up to 50%.

Taken together, these updates suggest analysts are increasingly confident that Chipotle is about to enter a new phase of recovery. The consistency of the bullish calls is particularly notable, indicating a broader shift in sentiment rather than a one-off upgrade.

For context, there haven’t been any negative updates from the analyst community since Argus’ Hold rating in early February.

A Technical Setup That Supports the Story

The improving fundamentals are now aligning with a more constructive technical picture. After spending much of the past year in a steady downtrend, Chipotle shares appear to at least be trying to form a bottom. The stock is currently moving up out of extremely oversold territory and is forming a higher low.

That’s a critical development. A confirmed higher low would mark the first meaningful shift in trend structure since the selloff began nearly two years ago, and would signal that the worst of the downside is behind the stock.

In many turnaround situations, price action often begins to improve before the full recovery is visible in the underlying fundamentals. That dynamic may be starting to play out here, with the recent bounce reflecting an increased appetite from investors to lean back into the company’s growth story.

Smart Money Is Starting to Take Notice

Adding further weight to the bullish case is the involvement of institutional investors. Famous hedge fund manager Dan Loeb and his Third Point fund disclosed a fresh position in Chipotle last month, a move that suggests the smart money is starting to see value at current levels.

This kind of interest often emerges during periods of transition, when a company is moving from a phase of rock-bottom expectations to one of improving outlook. In that context, Third Point’s involvement adds another layer of credibility to the idea that Chipotle could be at the early stages of a recovery.

What to Expect Next

Chipotle’s recent momentum may have an unlikely catalyst, but the implications are significant. The return of Chicken al Pastor is doing more than just boosting short-term sales; it’s helping demonstrate that the company’s growth prospects remain bright.

Combined with a wave of bullish analyst updates, improving price action, and some emerging institutional interest, the setup is becoming increasingly attractive. With the stock having been beaten down so much over the past two years, and its valuation at a multi-year low, as far as risk/reward goes, it doesn’t get much better than this.

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