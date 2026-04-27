Chipotle Stock Is Down 42% From 52-Week High: Time to Buy?

Key Points

Chipotle’s stock decline reflects weakening consumer demand and a breakdown in pricing power.

Long-term potential remains, but near-term recovery is likely to be slow and uncertain.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) was supposed to be somewhat of a comeback story over the last year. Instead, it became one of the most dramatic reversals in the fast-casual space. The stock hit a 52-week high of $58.42 in early July 2025 and now trades near $34 -- a drop of roughly 42%. For patient investors, that kind of markdown on a premium brand usually sounds like an opportunity to buy on the dip. But the question isn't just whether Chipotle is cheap. It's whether the worst is actually over.

The short version: Consumers pulled back, and Chipotle's pricing model stopped working the way it used to because the value of the consumer dollar is dropping.

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For years, Chipotle grew by expanding its locations and by raising menu prices, banking on its loyal, higher-income customer base to absorb the cost. But the price-raising has started meeting resistance. In Q4 2025, comparable restaurant sales declined 2.5%, and full-year comparable sales fell 1.7%. More alarmingly, management guided for flat same-store sales in 2026, a forecast that fell well short of the 1.8% growth Wall Street had been modeling. The stock fell 7% after hours following that announcement.

CEO Scott Boatwright pointed to a "dynamic consumer backdrop," which is a polished way of saying that Chipotle's core lower- to middle-income customers are stressed. When people are tightening their budgets, a $15 burrito bowl starts to look like a luxury. Something like a McDonald's value meal looks a lot more appealing. That matters to investors because the thesis that underpinned Chipotle's premium valuation was never just about the food. It was about the predictability of traffic and the premium the market placed on that consistency. Both are now in question.

What the bull case looks like

Despite the rough setup, there are a few things working in Chipotle's favor. They're not insignificant.

First, the company is still opening restaurants at a rapid clip. Management reiterated plans to open 350 to 370 new locations in 2026 alone, mostly in the U.S., with aggressive targets of $16.1 billion in revenue and $2.0 billion in earnings by 2029. That's unit growth of 8% to 10% annually. This matters because systemwide sales can still rise even when same-store sales are flat, as long as new locations perform well.

Second, the Chipotlane format is becoming a meaningful part of the story. Chipotle hit its 1,000th Chipotlane milestone in late 2024, and locations with the drive-thru pickup lane have demonstrated higher volumes and better returns. With at least 80% of new openings planned to include a Chipotlane, this is a structural improvement to the business model.

Third, the company has firepower and brand recognition. The board authorized an additional $1.8 billion in share repurchases in December 2025, bringing total remaining buyback capacity to roughly $1.85 billion as of that date.

Why caution is still warranted

Here's the honest assessment: The bear case hasn't been disproven yet. At $34, the stock is barely reflecting any margin of safety. The deeper problem is timing. Even if Chipotle is a great long-term business -- and it likely is -- a flat comps environment combined with macro pressure on its core customer doesn't create the conditions for a sharp near-term recovery. Traffic trends, not just unit growth, will determine whether earnings reaccelerate. As of now, those trends are moving in the wrong direction.

Chipotle is a high-quality business going through a genuine rough patch, not a structural collapse. Long-term investors who believe in the brand's durability and its international optionality -- the company has signed development agreements in the Middle East and is expanding across Canada and Europe -- may find the current price attractive as a dollar-cost averaging entry.

But anyone expecting a quick bounce may have to wait longer than expected. The stock could easily test the low $30s or below before the traffic story turns. For now, patience beats urgency.

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $320 calls on McDonald's, short January 2028 $340 calls on McDonald's, and short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.