Chipotle Opens Its 3,000th Restaurant

(RTTNews) - Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) has opened its milestone 3,000th restaurant location in Phoenix, Arizona.

"This achievement is a testament to our phenomenal teams and their relentless pursuit of bringing Food with Integrity to more communities. We are thrilled to celebrate our 3,000th restaurant opening, and the progress we've made towards our goal of having 7,000 restaurants or more in North America," said Brian Niccol, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chipotle.

Over the next year, Chipotle plans to open between 235 to 250 new restaurants. In 2021, Chipotle opened 215 new locations in the United States, Canada and Europe, and approximately 80% of the new restaurants featured a Chipotlane.

To reach its new goal of 7,000 restaurants, Chipotle now plans to open outlets in small towns.

"Our phenomenal teams have demonstrated their abilities to deliver against our aggressive expansion strategies," added Jack Hartung, Chief Financial Officer, Chipotle. "We are well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth and I am optimistic that we will achieve our goals while continuing to Cultivate a Better World."

Chipotle's 3000th restaurant is located at 3185 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032 and is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

