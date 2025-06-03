Chipotle Mexican Grill Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 45% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $122,770, and 9 were calls, valued at $613,129.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Chipotle Mexican Grill's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.6 $9.1 $9.45 $50.00 $188.9K 1.8K 226 CMG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $12.25 $12.1 $12.15 $40.00 $121.4K 637 100 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.7 $50.00 $74.0K 7.8K 201 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.44 $50.00 $54.4K 15 101 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.09 $51.00 $50.9K 914 140

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

Current Position of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Trading volume stands at 4,954,537, with CMG's price down by -0.07%, positioned at $49.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $51.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $54. * An analyst from Stephens & Co. has revised its rating downward to Equal-Weight, adjusting the price target to $49.



Latest Ratings for CMG

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Stephens & Co. Reiterates Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Neutral

