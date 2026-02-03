Markets
CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q4 Sales Increase

February 03, 2026 — 04:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-B) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of $330.932 million

The company's bottom line totaled $330.932 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $331.764 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $331.339 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.9% to $2.983 billion from $2.845 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $330.932 Mln. vs. $331.764 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $2.983 Bln vs. $2.845 Bln last year.

