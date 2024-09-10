Chipotle Mexican Grill Brings Back Smoked Brisket Is U.S., Canada For Limited Time

(RTTNews) - Restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) announced the return of its Mexican-inspired, tender Smoked Brisket on the grill at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

Smoked Brisket, which was first introduced three years ago, has remained a top requested menu item for Chipotle.

Chipotle will offer a $0 delivery fee offer on all Smoked Brisket orders placed through the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and Chipotle.ca from Thursday, September 12 through Sunday, September 29 in the U.S. and Canada.

Chipotle's Smoked Brisket is made with Responsibly Raised beef, seared on the plancha and seasoned with spices, including smoked serrano chili pepper and chipotle chili pepper. The protein is hand-chopped into tender, juicy bites and finished in a savory brisket sauce made with smoky chili peppers.

Smoked Brisket is prepared in small batches throughout the day for freshness.

For guests trying Smoked Brisket for the first time, Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, recommends a Smoked Brisket Burrito Bowl with white rice, black beans, fresh tomato salsa and cheese.

Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer, said, "We are listening to our guests and bringing this fan-favorite menu innovation out of the vault after three years. This premium protein is sure to delight guests looking to taste the difference of brisket prepared the Chipotle way."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.