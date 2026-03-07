Chipotle Lost Traffic in All 4 Quarters of 2025. Can It Win Customers Back Without Discounts?

Key Points

A mid-year improvement in transactions didn't hold through year end.

That weakness is squeezing margins at a restaurant built for high throughput.

The strategy for winning back customers relies on the Chipotle brand, not price cuts.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) had been one of the restaurant industry's steadier stocks. For two straight years, transactions grew around 5% annually. Then last year, traffic turned negative in all four quarters.

Entering 2026, the restaurant landscape had shifted. Fast-casual and fast-food prices had climbed so much that some diners needed a rest. Casual dining chains like Chili's picked up traffic, while Wingstop and Chipotle lost it. A brand built on affordable food and quality ingredients is not supposed to be on that list.

Management has been fairly specific about who is pulling back. Households earning under $100,000 a year make up about 40% of Chipotle's sales. Younger diners in the 25 to 35 range are visiting less, too. Lunch and snack visits took the biggest hit last year.

The company says these customers aren't leaving for competitors. They're eating out less often and shifting more spending to groceries and food at home. Maybe. But not every investor is going to buy the idea that they are suddenly home, cooking for themselves.

Fewer orders, same overhead

Transactions fell 4.9% in the second quarter, improved to a 0.8% decline in Q3, then slipped to negative 3.2% in Q4. That's not a recovery. It's a bounce that faded.

For the full year, same-store sales fell 1.7%. Check growth alone won't cover the fixed costs. The efficiency that makes this model best in class on margins is the same reason there's not much flexibility when volume drops.

When traffic falls, Chipotle is still running the same kitchens with the same labor for fewer orders. It is a model built for throughput, and weaker traffic shows up quickly in margins.

Restaurant-level operating margin fell from 28.9% in Q2 2024 to 23.4% in Q4 2025, roughly 550 basis points in six quarters. In a model this lean, it is tough to cut fat. The fix is getting customers back through the door.

No discounts, just patience

Management's answer is to push the value messaging harder without discounting, feeling the menu is already cheaper than most fast-casual competitors.' They've called it a multiyear effort.

Domestic labor markets were disrupted last year, and that may need to settle before Chipotle's numbers start to improve. The company is guiding for roughly flat same-store sales in 2026.

Chipotle has not stopped generating cash. Free cash flow held steady at $1.5 billion last year, but at 33 times trailing free cash flow and 32 times forward earnings, the stock is still priced for growth.

Average check has grown about 1.5% annually over the past two years, enough to hold the line but not enough to close the gap. Chipotle needs to get both components of same-store sales heading in the right direction to support its valuation.

Bryan White has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Wingstop and recommends the following options: short March 2026 $42.50 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

