Chipotle Demonstrates Inflation-Busting Strategy on Its Way to Excellent Performance

Parkev Tatevosian
Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) is on my list of stock-split candidates because of its lofty stock price. Nevertheless, the fast-casual restaurant chain delivered another quarter of excellent performance using its inflation-busting strategy. This video details the stock-split candidate's strategy to increase sales and profits in its most recently completed quarter.

Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Oct. 25, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 27, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

