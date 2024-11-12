Chipotle Appoints Scott Boatwright as New CEO

Chipotle ( (CMG) ) has provided an update.

Chipotle Mexican Grill has appointed Scott Boatwright as its new CEO, following his interim role since August 2024. Boatwright, who joined Chipotle in 2017, has been pivotal in enhancing the guest experience and integrating new technologies across over 3,600 restaurants. His appointment is seen as a testament to his leadership and the company’s internal succession planning, with expectations for continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

See more data about CMG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.