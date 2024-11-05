News & Insights

Markets
IMOS

ChipMOS Q3 Net Profit Slips, But Revenue Improves

November 05, 2024 — 03:47 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS Technologies (Bermuda) Ltd. (IMOS), a Taiwanese semiconductor company, on Tuesday registered a decline in net profit, hurt by foreign exchange loss, non-operating expenses, and loss on the share of associates. However, the company posted a rise in revenue.

For the three-month period to September 30, the company recorded net profit of NT$299.4 million or NT$0.41 per basic share, lesser than NT$580.6 million or NT$0.80 per basic share, registered for the same period last year.

Net earnings were $0.26 per basic ADS, compared with $0.50 per basic ADS a year ago.

Foreign exchange loss stood at NT$73 million as against a gain of NT$167 million in 2023.

Loss on the share of associates accounted for using equity method stood at NT$5 million, compared with a profit of NT$63 million a year ago.

Revenue was NT$6.068 billion, up from NT$5.581 billion in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMOS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.