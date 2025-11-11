Markets
Chipmos October Revenue Increases 22% Y-O-Y

November 11, 2025 — 05:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Chipmos Technologies Inc. (IMOS), a semiconductor assembly and test service provider, on Tuesday reported 22 per cent improved revenue for the month of October compared to last year.

For October, the firm reported a revenue of NT$2.18 billion or $70.8 million, a 4.3% growth from September 2025.

The growth was mainly aided by demand for memory products in support of computing and data centres, combined with a favourable product mix.

On Thursday, Chipmos shares had closed 2.60% higher at $22.48 on the NYSE.

