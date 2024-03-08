ChipMOS February Revenue Improves

(RTTNews) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (Bermuda) LTD. (IMOS), a provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services, on Friday registered an increase in revenue for the month of February.

For the month of February, the company posted revenue of NT$1.777 billion or $56.2 million, higher than NT$1.437 billion or $45.5 million, recorded for the same month of last year.

For the month of January, ChipMOS reported revenue of NT$1.708 billion or $54 million. The company noted that it is "continuing to benefit from further improvements in the memory segment across the broader industry, with improved inventory stabilization and demand recovery, which more than offset fewer working days compared to January due to annual Lunar New Year holiday closures, and the ongoing impact of inventory rebalancing at customers across most end markets."

