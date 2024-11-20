Chiome Bioscience Secures Licensing Deal with Asahi Kasei

Chiome Bioscience Inc. (JP:4583) has released an update.

Chiome Bioscience Inc. has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for the development and commercialization of its anti-CX3CR1 antibody, PFKR. The deal includes an upfront payment of ¥200 million to Chiome and potential milestone payments up to ¥24.8 billion, along with royalties based on future sales.

