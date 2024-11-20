Chiome Bioscience Secures Licensing Deal with Asahi Kasei

Chiome Bioscience Inc. (JP:4583) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Chiome Bioscience Inc. has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Asahi Kasei Pharma for the development and commercialization of its anti-CX3CR1 antibody, PFKR. The deal includes an upfront payment of ¥200 million to Chiome and potential milestone payments up to ¥24.8 billion, along with royalties based on future sales.
For further insights into JP:4583 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.