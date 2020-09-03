Green Grass Ecological Technology Development, which provides specialty farming and agriculture services in China, filed on Thursday with the SEC to raise up to $24 million in an initial public offering.



The company currently engages in the specialty agriculture farming of alfalfa, wasteland transformation, agriculture harvesting services, and biomass raw materials collection and processing for power plants and paper mills. The company occupies over 12,000 acres of land pursuant to contracts with local counties, and it believes it is well-equipped to operate on a modern agriculture production scale.



The Huhe Haote City, China-based company was founded in 2013 and booked $24 million in revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol QQCY. Green Grass Ecological Technology Development filed confidentially on May 20, 2019. The company has not selected an underwriter yet. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Chinese agriculture services provider Green Grass Ecological Technology Development files for a $24 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



